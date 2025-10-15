Azerbaijan reveals game-changing role of public-private partnership in health tourism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15.​ Effective management, increasing human resources, improving service quality, and strengthening public-private partnerships are the main conditions for future success in health tourism, Deputy Chairperson of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency, Azada Huseynova said at the 2nd Azerbaijan Health Tourism Conference held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, the modern health and medical tourism sector is developing dynamically around the world, and competition in this area is growing.

"This means that the industry is facing modern challenges. Although the existing potential for the development of health tourism is quite large, this area requires a complex and systematic approach.

The State Tourism Agency is ready to provide constant support in developing health tourism as a priority area and raising Azerbaijan's international competitiveness in this area. With the joint efforts of the public and the private sector, Azerbaijan will become a center uniting tradition, innovation, and health, and we'll witness a new milestone in the development of health tourism in the coming years," she emphasized.

