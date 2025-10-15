Iran discloses Abadan district's date exports hitting int'l markets
Iran’s Abadan district has exported a significant volume of dates to Eastern Europe and Persian Gulf countries, while domestic sales of local produce have also been strong.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy