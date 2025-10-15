KazMunayGas subsidiary to build modern fuel storage facility in Turkestan region

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 15. KazMunayGas-Aero, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan’s state energy company KazMunayGas, will launch a major investment project to construct a modern petroleum storage facility in the Turkestan region, with an estimated investment of around 5 billion tenge ($9.2 million), Trend reports.

The project was presented during a working meeting between KazMunayGas-Aero CEO Ildar Shamsutdinov and Turkestan regional governor Nuralkhan Kusherov.

The planned fuel base will include a tank farm with a total capacity of 20,000 cubic meters, including 12,000 cubic meters allocated for aviation fuel, such as Jet A-1. The project also envisions the delivery of a modern aerodrome fuel tanker. Construction is scheduled to take place from 2026 to 2028.

The new facility is expected to ensure a reliable and stable aviation fuel supply, strengthen the region’s energy security, and contribute to the development of aviation and logistics infrastructure. Authorities anticipate that the project will significantly increase passenger and cargo traffic, reinforcing the region’s position as a key transport hub. Up to 50 new jobs are expected to be created as a result.

The Turkestan regional administration expressed full support for the initiative, highlighting its alignment with national directives on infrastructure modernization, transport logistics development, and improving regional investment attractiveness.

Founded in 2014, KazMunayGas-Aero (KMG-Aero) is a Kazakh subsidiary of the national oil company KazMunayGas that serves as an aviation fuel operator in the Republic of Kazakhstan and is expanding into Central Asian markets, such as Kyrgyzstan. The company provides aircraft refueling services, supplies aviation fuel to domestic airlines and the military, and is exploring sustainable aviation fuel production.