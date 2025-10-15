Austrian firms eye Turkmenistan’s growing opportunities in infrastructure and energy (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Business relations between Austria and Turkmenistan are steadily expanding, especially in connectivity, trade facilitation, and digital infrastructure, a source from the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

"Austrian companies bring strong expertise in these fields, especially in logistics, rail infrastructure, and sustainable transport technologies. With regard to the railway sector, Austrian railways and their subsidiaries have shown great interest in developing infrastructure to better connect Central Asia and Europe," the source said.

The official highlighted that future opportunities for Austrian businesses in Turkmenistan are diverse.

"They include, for example, energy and energy efficiency projects, infrastructure expansion, agriculture, and the modernization of the healthcare system. The Joint Austrian-Turkmen Economic Commission, along with more informal formats such as business round tables and economic missions, are key instruments for advancing business ties effectively," the representative added.