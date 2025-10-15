Azerbaijan sees surge in tourists coming for clean bill of health

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15.​ The number of tourists coming to Azerbaijan for medical treatment has grown, Elgun Javadov from the State Tourism Agency said at the 2nd Azerbaijan Health Tourism Conference held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, currently, the number of tourists from the former post-Soviet countries, especially in the Naftalan direction, is increasing year by year.

"We continue to do certain work in this direction. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev issued an order on the use of Naftalan oil in health tourism. Work is underway in this direction. A certain program is being implemented here to clarify and expand the treatment aspects of these services and bring them to world standards," he explained.

The official noted that Azerbaijan could stand out in the coming years with its treatment services and special packages.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel