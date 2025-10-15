Kyrgyzstan and Hungary delve into economic relations and sanctions issues

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 15. First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiyev, met with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Economic Relations Péter Szijjártó in Budapest and discussed sanctions-related issues and ways to maintain sustainable economic growth, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting took place during Amangeldiyev’s working visit to Hungary and focused on Kyrgyzstan’s cooperation with the European Union, as well as maintaining open and constructive dialogue with EU member states.

Amangeldiyev emphasized that ensuring stable economic development is one of Kyrgyzstan’s key priorities and reaffirmed the government’s readiness to continue engaging with European partners on issues of mutual interest.

The sides also noted the dynamic development of Kyrgyz-Hungarian relations, including the strengthening of political dialogue, expansion of trade and economic cooperation, and growth of investment partnerships.