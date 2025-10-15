Turkmenhimiya and Daewoo E&C set wheels in motion on major fertilizer complex

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 15. President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, attended the ceremony for a new large-scale mineral fertilizer production complex at the Turkmenabat Chemical Plant in Lebap province, implemented by the State Concern Turkmenhimiya and Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd., Trend reports.

In his address, President Berdimuhamedov noted that the chemical industry is one of the key sectors of the national economy and plays a central role in Turkmenistan’s diversification strategy. He emphasized that the country is consistently moving from raw material exports to advanced processing and the establishment of a modern, high-tech industrial base.

Meanwhile, once commissioned, the new complex will significantly expand the capacity of Turkmenistan’s chemical industry. The facility is expected to produce 350,000 tons of superphosphate and 100,000 tons of ammonium sulfate annually, strengthening the country’s agricultural and industrial potential.