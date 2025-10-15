North Macedonia engages IMF, World Bank on fiscal policies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Finance Minister of North Macedonia Gordana Dimitrieska-Kochoska begins an official working visit to the United States, where she will participate in the regular Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, taking place this week in Washington, Trend reports.

The visit will provide the Finance Minister with the opportunity to meet with senior representatives of these international financial institutions to present the economic and, above all, fiscal policies implemented by the Government, efforts for fiscal consolidation, maintaining macroeconomic stability, and ensuring sustainable economic growth.

According to the agenda, the Minister will hold meetings with IMF Deputy Managing Director Bo Li, Executive Director Jeroen Kloek, Deputy Executive Directors Marnix van Rij and Vladyslav Rashkovan, Director of the European Department at the IMF Alfred Kammer, and the Head of the IMF Mission for North Macedonia, Nick Gigineishvili. Meetings are also planned with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani, Executive Director Eugene Rugene, Regional Director for the Western Balkans, Europe, and Central Asia Xiaoqin Yu, and the Country Director for North Macedonia at the World Bank, Carol Mezavan.

Dimitrieska-Kochoska will also have the opportunity to meet with representatives of the U.S. Treasury, with which cooperation has been established to strengthen institutional efficiency, as well as with several investors involved in the Eurobond issuance process.

This year, the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings are being held under the motto “Opportunity in Times of Change,” and participants—including finance ministers, central bank governors, business community representatives, civil society actors, and academics—will discuss current global developments and challenges and explore possible solutions. The Finance Minister will attend the Washington meetings together with the Governor of the National Bank, Trajko Slaveski.