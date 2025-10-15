Azerbaijan's Baku hosts second day of 30th Anniversary Caspian Construction Week (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The second day of the 30th Caspian Construction Week has started in Baku, Trend reports.

The interest in the exhibition is quite high today, just like on the first day, and this is no coincidence because, as one of the leading industry platforms in the region's construction sector, this event brings together several international exhibitions.

The BakuBuild exhibition, organized at the event, celebrates its 30th anniversary, and the Rebuild Karabakh exhibition celebrates its fifth anniversary.

All this attracts the attention of the exhibition participants, which in turn causes the exhibition to be lively.

Having brought together more than 6,500 companies from 58 countries, as well as more than 200,000 professional visitors for 30 years, Caspian Construction Week unites important exhibitions as a leading platform for the construction industry, brings together industry experts, and creates new cooperation opportunities for business.

The event makes a significant contribution to the introduction of innovative technologies, the implementation of projects in the liberated territories, and the increase in international investments.

As many as 299 companies from 17 countries take part in the exhibitions held within the framework of Caspian Construction Week.

In addition to Azerbaijan, the participating countries include Germany, Belarus, the UAE, Bulgaria, the UK, Israel, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Romania, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, the Czech Republic, and South Korea.

Germany, Italy, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye are represented at the exhibition with national pavilions.

At the BakuBuild exhibition, companies demonstrate construction and production equipment, floor coverings, interior solutions, lighting and insulation systems, ceramics and facing stones, landscape materials, metal products, windows and doors, fitness equipment, and other products.

At the Rebuild Karabakh exhibition, companies present their solutions and projects in the field of green energy, construction and building materials, agriculture, and security.

The organizers of the event are Iteca Caspian, Caspian Event Organisers, and their international partners - ICA Events and Caspian Event Management FZ-LLC. Caspian Construction Week is actively supported by the Azerbaijan Association of Exhibition Organizers (ASTA).

