IMF updates Kazakhstan’s economic growth outlook for 2025
The IMF has raised its economic growth forecast for Kazakhstan, projecting a 5.9% GDP increase in 2025 and 4.8% in 2026, citing stronger-than-expected performance. The country’s economy grew by 6.3% in the first nine months of 2025, driven by solid growth in both the real and services sectors.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy