IMF updates Kazakhstan’s economic growth outlook for 2025

The IMF has raised its economic growth forecast for Kazakhstan, projecting a 5.9% GDP increase in 2025 and 4.8% in 2026, citing stronger-than-expected performance. The country’s economy grew by 6.3% in the first nine months of 2025, driven by solid growth in both the real and services sectors.

