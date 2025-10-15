Azerbaijan bets on Urban Planning Forum's vital options for safe, inclusive cities

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, October 15.​ The 3rd National Urban Planning Forum on the theme "Towards Climate Resilient and Healthy Cities: Regional Partnerships and Innovative Solutions" in Azerbaijan will create important opportunities to build more sustainable, safe and inclusive cities through regional cooperation at a time when cities around the world are facing climate change, Chairman of the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee Anar Guliyev said at the forum held in Khankendi, Trend reports.

According to him, the national urban planning forums have emerged as a central platform for dialogue, cooperation, and knowledge exchange.

Guliyev recalled that the first forum in 2022 brought together government officials, experts, and international partners to lay the foundation for a national urban planning platform.

"The second forum in 2023 further strengthened this collaboration, advancing partnerships and innovation, and promoting alignment with the New Urban Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals. Thus, over the past three years, the national urban planning forum has evolved from being a mere event to an institutional platform for dialogue, collaboration, and joint progress in the field of sustainable urban development," he added.

