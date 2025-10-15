Iran rules out leaving Nuclear Non‑Proliferation Treaty - VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The issue of Iran’s withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) is not on the government’s or the country’s agenda, Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said after a Cabinet meeting in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, relevant officials in the country have the authority to make such decisions. Eslami stated that Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is based on the law adopted by the Iranian parliament, and the IAEA needs to toe the line and play by the book.

“The law delineated a pair of stipulations for the regulatory body. First, the International Atomic Energy Agency had to condemn attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, but it has not taken such a step so far. Second, the IAEA must guarantee the protection of information related to Iran’s nuclear program. However, the agency has not issued any statement on this matter,” he said.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian approved the enforcement of a law to suspend cooperation with the IAEA. Per the stipulations outlined in this legislative framework, IAEA inspectors are precluded from conducting inspections within the national borders unless there is explicit confirmation from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council affirming the comprehensive security of the nation’s peaceful nuclear initiatives and associated facilities.

