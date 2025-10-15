Copenhagen marks Karabakh's victory with tribute concert on Uzeir Hajibeyli's music (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. A concert dedicated to the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Victory in the Patriotic War and the 140th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli was held in Denmark's Copenhagen, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The event was organized by the Denmark-Azerbaijan “Vatan” Society with the support of the committee and on the initiative of Azerbaijani pianist Aynur Malikova, who resides in Sweden.

Held at the Albertslund Cultural Center, the concert brought together members of the Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas as well as representatives of the local community. Chairperson of the “Vatan” Society, Mehriban Safar Aliyeva, emphasized the significance of the event, stating, “Victory is a symbol of respect for the past and faith in the future, while music is the voice of this triumph.”

First Secretary of the Embassy of Türkiye in Denmark, Özgür Kafadar, also highlighted the importance of such cultural initiatives in strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between nations.

The program featured performances by pianist Aynur Malikova, opera singer Aytaj Shikhalizade from Azerbaijan, and Swedish flutist Catrin Spångberg Johansson, presenting works by Uzeyir Hajibeyli and other Azerbaijani and Scandinavian composers. The concert celebrated themes of peace, friendship, and cultural connection, featuring pieces by Fikret Amirov, Niyazi, and Arif Malikov that captivated the audience.

