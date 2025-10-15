Global South Utilities set to expand its solar portfolio in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

Abu Dhabi-based Global South Utilities (GSU) has acquired a 51 percent stake in Uzbek renewable energy company Yashil Energiya, marking its first major investment in Central Asia. The partnership aims to expand solar and clean-energy projects across Uzbekistan, supporting the country’s goal of generating 50 percent of electricity from renewables by 2030.

