AZCON highlights dev't of postal and communication services in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding (AZCON) has provided an update on the progress made in developing postal and communication services in the liberated territories, said Ali Aliyev, AZCON’s Chief Communication Administrator, Trend reports.

Speaking on the second day of the Caspian Construction Week, Aliyev stated the “Azerpost” Limited Liability Company (LLC) is taking consistent measures to ensure postal connectivity in the liberated areas.

“At present, ‘Azerpost’ LLC branches have started operating in the Hadrut settlement of the Khojavend district and the Agali village of the Zangilan district, as well as in Khankendi, Shusha, Lachin, and Kalbajar. Satellite technologies are widely used in the process of restoring these territories to improve the accuracy and efficiency of information delivery. ‘Azercosmos’ provides internet and intranet services via satellite technologies in areas where fiber-optic lines and other communication infrastructure are not yet available. In the next stage, close and coordinated cooperation with relevant institutions in the fields of transport, communication, and digital infrastructure will continue,” he emphasized.

