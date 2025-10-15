Oil traffic via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline edges downward in 9M2025

Oil transit through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline fell slightly in the first nine months of the year, with Azerbaijani crude making up the majority and imports from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan declining more sharply.

