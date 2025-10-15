Vučić thanks von der Leyen for support on Serbia’s European path (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, hosted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her official visit to Serbia, Trend reports.

“It is a great pleasure to warmly welcome President Ursula von der Leyen to Belgrade. Every visit she makes carries special significance for Serbia and represents another step toward strengthening cooperation and trust between our country and the European Union. I am particularly grateful for her personal commitment and support, which she has provided to Serbia over the years on our reform and development path. Welcome to Serbia, dear Ursula!” President Vučić said at the ceremonial reception.

During official talks, President Vučić emphasized that this visit reinforces the foundations of Serbia–EU relations and sends a message of cooperation and mutual trust.

“We discussed all important topics—from strengthening the rule of law, energy security, economic stability, and regional cooperation, to how we can jointly turn challenges into opportunities,” the President noted.

He thanked President von der Leyen for her clear message that a European future can become a reality for all peoples who share the values of the European Union.

“Serbia, as always, remains a serious and responsible partner on this difficult and challenging path,” President Vučić stated.

In a joint media appearance, President Vučić highlighted that EU membership is a strategic commitment and a priority of Serbia’s foreign policy.

“The European Union is our largest investor and our biggest trading partner. We will work diligently and hard to fulfill the reform agenda, hoping that Brussels will support us in these efforts,” the President said.

He also added that Serbia will continue to develop its energy infrastructure, work on diversifying energy sources, strengthen the country’s economic power, and pay special attention to preserving peace and stability in the region.

“Thank you, esteemed President von der Leyen, for visiting at this moment, which is not simple for us. I hope we will have more meetings before the end of the year,” President Vučić concluded.