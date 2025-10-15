Uzbekneftegaz taps McKinsey’s strategy to reinforce energy sector stability

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 15. The leadership of Uzbekneftegaz JSC held a meeting with a delegation from the international consulting firm McKinsey & Company, led by Senior Partner Yermolai Solzhenitsyn, to discuss current issues and prospects for the development of the energy sector, Trend reports.

The parties exchanged views on current and emerging trends in global and regional energy markets. They also discussed ways to enhance the efficiency and resilience of energy systems, as well as the adoption of innovative technologies and management approaches in the context of the global transition to a low-carbon economy.

The sides noted that engagement with leading international experts and consultants, such as McKinsey & Company, contributes to strengthening corporate governance, enhancing institutional resilience, and further developing the strategic capabilities of JSC Uzbekneftegaz.

Meanwhile, McKinsey & Company is a global management consulting firm providing services to governments and corporations worldwide. With over 150 offices in 66 countries, the company has been implementing major projects in the mining and oil & gas sectors of Central Asia for more than 20 years.