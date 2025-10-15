Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin elevates in price
Iran’s new Bahar Azadi gold coin sold for 1.14 billion rials ($1,956) on October 15, up from 1.12 billion rials ($1,923) the day before. Older coins traded at 1.09 billion rials ($1,879), with half and quarter coins selling for 588 million rials ($1,010) and 329 million rials ($565). One gram of 18-carat gold was priced at 109 million rials ($188).
