Lithuanian deputy defense minister attends European Defense and Security Conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Lithuanian Deputy Minister of National Defense Karolis Aleksa took part in the 5th European Defense and Security Conference held in Brussels, Trend reports.

“Spending More and Better Together—From National to EU Budgets: Defense in the European Competitiveness Fund and the Multiannual Financial Framework,” Aleksa underscored the urgent need for Europe to devote greater focus and resources to security and defense.

Deputy Minister Aleksa emphasized that, in light of the changing global security landscape, Europe must take decisive and swift steps to strengthen its common defense policy, encourage cooperation among member states, and ensure sufficient investment.

“Security can no longer be treated as a secondary issue—it must become a top priority for all of Europe. Some steps have already been taken in this direction, but further progress is needed—both in securing the necessary resources and developing appropriate financial mechanisms, as well as in empowering the European defense industry to enhance its capabilities,” Aleksa said.

He also underscored that no individual EU member state possesses the capacity to adequately address contemporary security challenges in isolation, emphasizing the critical necessity for synergistic action and collective preparedness within the framework of the European Union.



Per Aleksa's assessment, the coalition must enhance its readiness via augmented capital infusion, synergistic collaboration, and the fortification of industrial competencies.



In pursuit of comprehensive European defense operational readiness by the year 2030, Aleksa advocated for the allocation of sufficient fiscal and pragmatic assets towards prioritized capabilities, thereby enabling EU member states to augment their defense capacities and secure the enduring stability of Europe.



He advocated for synergistic collaboration between sovereign states and EU entities to architect a robust fiscal framework aimed at fortifying the European defense sector and enhancing its competitive edge.

Lithuania, he noted, continues to actively seek additional EU funding sources through programs such as SAFE and plans to take part in the European Defense Industry Programme (EDIP), which will provide 1.5 billion euros in EU budget support for the 2025–2027 period to strengthen defense capacities.

Particular attention will also be given to the new EU initiative Eastern Flank Watch, aimed at enhancing the security of the Union’s eastern borders through advanced surveillance, drone defense, and infrastructure reinforcement measures.

