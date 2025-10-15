The Jerusalem Post shines light on President Ilham Aliyev's call for UN structural reforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The United Nations, once celebrated as the guardian of peace and justice, is today viewed by many as a paralyzed institution, unable to respond effectively to wars, global crises, or rising multipolar tensions, Rachel Avraham, CEO of the Dona Gracia Center for Diplomacy and an Israel-based journalist, said in the article titled "Time for a reset: Amid institutional paralysis, Trump and Aliyev call for a UN overhaul" published in The Jerusalem Post, Trend reoprts via the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

According to the article, at the center of this discussion stand two heads of state - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and U.S. President Donald Trump, who together represent the voices of middle powers and disruptive leaders who are prepared to challenge the old order.

The article noted that the UN Security Council remains hostage to the vetoes of permanent members, unable to address urgent conflicts, while institutions like United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and UN peacekeeping missions have lost much of their credibility due to inefficiency and bureaucracy, adding that at a time when reforms are endlessly delayed and small states feel left out, the phrase "It's time to reset" has gained popularity.

The article pointed out that the joint message of President Ilham Aliyev and Donald Trump is clear: the UN must adapt to the realities of the 21st century or risk irrelevance.

According to the publication, the reset the heads of state propose is not about cosmetic reforms but about reshaping global governance to reflect fairness, efficiency, and inclusivity.

Moreover, as the article said, the question is no longer if reform will happen, but when – and who will lead the way, and in this context, the reset carries a symbolic message: leadership must come from new voices, not only from the traditional powers.

Without tangible reforms, a reset risks being dismissed as mere rhetoric, and reform requires a coalition of mid-sized and smaller states, not just high-profile leaders, the article explained.

The publication showed non-enforcement of four UN Security Council resolutions in the 1990s as an example of UN weakness.

Referring to President Ilham Aliyev, the publication emphasized that smaller and medium-sized states cannot depend on outdated structures that consistently fail to deliver justice, highlighting in this regard the importance of reforming the UN not only for global justice, but also for increasing the powers of states defending their sovereignty and independence.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's rising international authority, the Israeli analyst said that today, Azerbaijan is more than a regional actor as an energy hub and transit corridor, but after the 2025 US-mediated agreement with Armenia, it also positions itself as a connector between East and West, North and South.

