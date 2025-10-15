Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees growth in freight and passenger transport in 9M2025
In the first nine months of the year, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic saw an increase in both freight and passenger transport, with 5 million tons of cargo and over 30 million passengers moved.
