Kyrgyz FM to visit Slovenia for bilateral talks

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 15. Jeenbek Kulubaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, will make an official visit to Slovenia on October 15–16, 2025, Trend reports.

The visit is conducted at the invitation of Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia.

During the visit, the foreign ministers of both countries are scheduled to hold talks on bilateral cooperation and coordination within international organizations.

In addition, a number of bilateral agreements are expected to be signed, further strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Kyrgyzstan and Slovenia.