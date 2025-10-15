Karabakh's massive building projects remain government priorities - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The topic of Karabakh and the large-scale reconstruction taking place there remain a priority for us, Natig Mammadli, Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA), told reporters at a panel session titled “The revival of Karabakh in the context of modern communication and storytelling,” Trend reports.

He observed that the discourse at the symposium concentrated on optimizing the visibility of the resurgence of Karabakh within the media landscape.



“Throughout the discourse, the integration of contemporary narrative methodologies to articulate the dynamics of the significant repatriation and revitalization in Karabakh was highlighted for media engagement. The primary emphasis was directed towards the articulation of human narratives through captivating modalities, thereby generating compelling content suitable for both social platforms and traditional media outlets,” Mammadli stated.



The official articulated that perpetuating such dialogues is imperative for augmenting media professionalism.



“Moreover, it was reiterated that the subject of Karabakh and the extensive revitalization initiative currently underway are of paramount importance to us,” he added.

The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan functions as a public legal entity, having been instituted in the year 2021. The agency is strategically positioned to enhance the media landscape within the nation, elevate the competency of journalistic practitioners, and optimize the informational ecosystem.

