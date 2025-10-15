Baku rolls out 2nd Azerbaijan Health Tourism Conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15.​ The 2nd Azerbaijan Health Tourism Conference, organized by the State Tourism Agency, is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The conference aims to bring together specialists and service providers operating in the field of health tourism, to promote the establishment of stronger ties, the formation of effective partnerships, and the exploration of new opportunities in the fields of health and medical tourism in Azerbaijan.

The event will feature panel discussions dedicated to the topics of "Wellbeing" and "Medical Tourism", as well as an exhibition with the participation of leading companies operating in the sector.

