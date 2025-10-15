Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Tourism

Baku rolls out 2nd Azerbaijan Health Tourism Conference

Tourism Materials 15 October 2025 10:34 (UTC +04:00)
Baku rolls out 2nd Azerbaijan Health Tourism Conference

Follow Trend on

Firaya Nurizada
Firaya Nurizada
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15.​ The 2nd Azerbaijan Health Tourism Conference, organized by the State Tourism Agency, is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The conference aims to bring together specialists and service providers operating in the field of health tourism, to promote the establishment of stronger ties, the formation of effective partnerships, and the exploration of new opportunities in the fields of health and medical tourism in Azerbaijan.

The event will feature panel discussions dedicated to the topics of "Wellbeing" and "Medical Tourism", as well as an exhibition with the participation of leading companies operating in the sector.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more