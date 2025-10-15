Karabakh’s transformation serves as global example, British writer says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. What you have done in Karabakh is an example, said British researcher and writer Graeme Wilson at a panel session titled “The revival of Karabakh in the context of modern communication and storytelling,” Trend reports.

According to him, significant work is currently being carried out in Karabakh.

“It is up to journalists to shed light on these processes. I see great progress in Azerbaijani journalism. In terms of communication, media, and storytelling, the situation is completely different now. The stories and articles shared by Azerbaijani journalists and media outlets today are highly valuable. The story of Karabakh is vast, but you are setting an example, a model. This model shows that with strong national leadership and the will of the people, other crises in the world can also change. We are already seeing these elements emerging elsewhere around the globe. What you have done in Karabakh is an example,” Wilson emphasized.