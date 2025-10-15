Slovenia’s agricultural prices rise sharply in 8M2025
Photo: Statistical Office of Slovenia
Slovenia saw a significant rise in agricultural producer prices in August compared to last year, with notable increases in livestock and fruit products. While some crop and vegetable prices fell, the overall value of purchased agricultural goods grew, reflecting shifting trends across the country’s farming and food sectors.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy