Azerbaijani parliament speaker meets chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab Province (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14.​ Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus met with Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab Province Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The meeting deliberated on the augmentation of bilateral relations and legislative collaboration between our nations. The observed synergies in cultural, religious, and spiritual paradigms among our populations underpin the foundational framework of amicable and fraternal interrelations between our nations.



Moreover, the convening underscored that robust political engagement and amicable rapport among the executive leaders significantly influence the trajectory of bilateral relations across multifaceted domains, fostering a deeper integration of the nations' citizenry and governance structures.



Throughout the dialogue, the significance of the trilateral assembly involving the parliamentary speakers from Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye convened in Islamabad, along with the pertinent topics deliberated therein, was underscored.

The meeting noted that this trilateral cooperation mechanism of the speakers of the parliaments, the meetings held, and mutual visits, as well as the joint activities of our deputies in influential international parliamentary organizations and the common position on issues of principle, serve to strengthen the friendly and strategic partnership relations between our countries at the parliamentary level.

The meeting facilitated a robust dialogue regarding the potential trajectories for advancing bilateral and trilateral synergies among the nations, alongside addressing various matters of reciprocal significance.



As previously articulated, Gafarova is currently engaged in a diplomatic mission to Pakistan to partake in the Third Trilateral Assembly of the Legislative Leaders of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel