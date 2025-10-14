Tajikistan and Iran chart path to expand trade and investment ties

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 14. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met with Seyed Ali Madanizadeh, Minister of Economy and Property of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to discuss the expansion of trade and investment cooperation on the sidelines of the Dushanbe-Invest-2025 International Investment Forum, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik President.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of bilateral relations and noted that their further development would be ensured through joint efforts and the implementation of previously reached agreements.

Emomali Rahmon highlighted Tajikistan’s interest in expanding trade and economic ties with Iran, noting the steady growth of mutual trade, which is expected to reach nearly $380 million in 2024 and exceed $500 million in the near future.

The meeting also focused on strengthening cooperation mechanisms and implementing agreements signed during high-level visits between the two countries.

The sides emphasized the importance of deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in various sectors, including trade, industry, and investment, based on the shared historical, cultural, and linguistic ties between Tajikistan and Iran.

In conclusion, President Rahmon reaffirmed Tajikistan’s readiness to continue constructive dialogue and enhance economic partnership with Iran.