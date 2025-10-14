Tajikistan and UNECE deepen co-op on sustainable development and green economy

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 14. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met with Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), Tatiana Molcean, and discussed the expansion of green economy cooperation on the sidelines of the Dushanbe-Invest-2025 International Investment Forum, Trend reports via the President's office.

The parties reviewed the current state and prospects of collaboration in socio-economic development, environmental protection, infrastructure modernization, and sustainable water management.

Emomali Rahmon highlighted that partnership with the UNECE remains a key element of Tajikistan’s foreign policy. He praised the Commission’s role in supporting the Dushanbe Water Process, the Dushanbe Glacier Process, and national efforts to promote a green and digital economy.

The President reaffirmed Tajikistan’s readiness to continue joint work with UNECE on projects related to transport and logistics, certification systems, and digitalization of statistics, aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and competitiveness.

The sides also discussed climate change and emphasized the importance of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in deepening regional integration and trade.

In conclusion, President Rahmon expressed Tajikistan’s commitment to further expanding comprehensive cooperation with the UNECE.