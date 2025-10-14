UN coordinator in Azerbaijan highlights key role of sustainable dev't in quality education

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14.​ Sustainable development is impossible without quality education, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said at the opening ceremony of the 7th Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Dialogue on the theme "Investing in education for the sustainable development of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to her, one of the main directions of this program will be education.

She noted that education itself is a separate goal.

"At the same time, it is the driving force of evolution. We must teach people to face challenges with knowledge and skills.

Today, the 7th SDG Dialogue is focused on education. This Dialogue coincides with the 80th anniversary of the UN. Our mission remains unchanged. To promote peace and partnership for all. SDG Dialogues support the spirit of our cooperation. This provides an opportunity to share our ideas. From now on, SDG Dialogues will serve as a reliable source," she added.

