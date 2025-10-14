Kazakhstan plans e-Parliament as part of unicameral reform

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 14. Kazakhstan’s electronic parliament (e-Parliament) could eventually become as widely used as the country’s current e-Government system, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

Trend reported on Tuesday that Tokayev made the remarks during the first meeting of the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform.

“The upcoming parliamentary reform is being synchronized with comprehensive transformations in other areas, including the economy, social development, and technology. Digitalization and the implementation of artificial intelligence will undoubtedly change government systems worldwide,” the president said.

He noted that several countries are already testing elements of an electronic parliament designed to provide new forms of citizen participation and improve the efficiency of the legislative process.

“In the future, this trend will only strengthen, and we are placing a strong emphasis on this direction as well. It is possible that e-Parliament will soon become as widely used in our country as e-Government,” Tokayev emphasized.

The president added that the transition to a unicameral parliament is also aimed at adapting to new working formats, an accelerated pace of decision-making, and modern legislative requirements. “The e-Parliament system is not far off and will be implemented soon. Under no circumstances should the quality of the laws adopted be compromised,” he stressed.