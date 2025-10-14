Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran viewing key infrastructure of North-South int'l corridor (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Delegations from Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran conducted a joint inspection of critical infrastructure along the North-South International Transport Corridor in Azerbaijan's Astara on October 14, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, the Russian delegation by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, and the Iranian delegation by Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh.

The delegations visited the automobile bridge over the Astara river at the Azerbaijan-Iran border, which opened in December 2023. The bridge’s capacity allows for a total of 1,000 trucks daily, with 500 entering and 500 exiting.

The delegations also inspected the construction progress of the South Freight Terminal in Astara, operated by Azerbaijan Railways. The terminal’s current annual cargo handling capacity is 1 million tons, with plans to expand it to 5 million tons, and construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Furthermore, the delegations conducted a comprehensive assessment of the infrastructural development pertaining to the Rasht-Astara railway within the confines of Iranian jurisdiction.

