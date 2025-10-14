Azerbaijan unveils volume of national income

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Preliminary data show that during the first nine months of 2025, the nominal income of Azerbaijan’s population increased by 7.6 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 66.2 million manat ($38.9 million), or an average of 6,471 manat ($3,806) per person, Trend reports.

The aforementioned metrics are encapsulated within the macroeconomic parameters indicative of the nation’s economic and social progression for the period spanning January through September 2025.



In the interim, the per capita disposable income of the demographic reached a total of 58.2 million manat ($34.2 million).

