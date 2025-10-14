Azerbaijan leads global green shift with broad int'l backing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. One of Azerbaijan’s initiatives in the field of green energy focused on the creation of “green energy” zones and “green corridors" at COP29, which over 70 countries have now voluntarily joined in some form, Javid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy, told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 30th Caspian Construction Week, Abdullayev noted that green growth and the green energy space in Azerbaijan are among the 5 priorities set for the country by 2030.

"Aghali village in the Zangilan district plays a pivotal role in these efforts. One of Azerbaijan’s key initiatives in the field of green energy, presented at COP29, focuses on the creation of 'green energy' zones and 'green corridors,' which over 70 countries have already joined voluntarily in various capacities.

At the heart of this initiative is Aghali village, where smart solutions are being implemented. The mechanisms for supporting active consumers, which form the core of the initiative, are being introduced there for the first time in Azerbaijan as part of a systematic urban planning practice," he said.

Green energy policy refers to government frameworks, regulations, and incentives designed to promote the use of clean energy sources, reduce pollution, and transition to a sustainable energy sector. These policies aim to align a country's energy system with the needs of sustainable development by using instruments like mandates, incentives, and regulations to encourage the deployment of renewable energy technologies like solar and wind.

