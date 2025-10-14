Iran expects South Zagros Company field development to improve gas output
The Iranian South Zagros Oil and Gas Production Company plans to increase gas production by 100-140 million cubic meters per day. Currently, the company produces over 17,000 barrels of oil daily from three fields. Efforts to discover new hydrocarbon reserves are ongoing to boost future output.
