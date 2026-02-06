Azerbaijan joins 5th General Assembly of Digital Cooperation Organization (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov has taken part in the 5th General Assembly of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) held in Kuwait, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

Speaking at the roundtable discussions on artificial intelligence (AI) within the framework of the assembly, Mammadov briefed on the events and projects implemented in the field of AI in Azerbaijan. He provided details about the "Artificial Intelligence Strategy of Azerbaijan 2025-2028", approved by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Digital Development Strategy, the AI Academy, as well as Azerbaijan's digital products and solutions (mygov, SIMA, Digital Bridge, etc.).

Within the framework of the event, Mammadov met with the DCO's first Secretary General Deemah Al Yahya and discussed the digital policy of Azerbaijan and the measures implemented in the direction of digital development in the country with him.

The Azerbaijani official also held bilateral meetings with the heads of relevant institutions of Morocco, Pakistan, Kenya, Nigeria, and Oman. The meetings saw an exchange of views on priority areas and prospects of cooperation.

Cooperation opportunities were also discussed at the meeting with representatives of the BMC Helix and 500 Global companies.

