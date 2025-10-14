Kazakhstan keen to ink long-term deals with Azerbaijan for supply of oil products - minister

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14.​ Kazakhstan is interested in signing long-term contracts with Azerbaijan for the supply of petroleum products, the Kazakh Minister of Transport, Nurlan Sauranbayev, said at the 21st meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in Baku, Trend reports.

"We have a truly strategic partnership in the energy sector. We highly value the cooperation between SOCAR and KazMunayGas in transporting oil along the Trans-Caspian route," he announced.

Sauranbayev emphasized the importance of green energy transfer, reminding that in November 2024, a trilateral agreement on a strategic partnership in renewable energy was signed in Baku between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan.

"We are also ready to exchange experience in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and energy regulation," he stressed.

According to him, Kazakhstan is also ready to work with Azerbaijan on the establishment of research and development centers in artificial intelligence.

