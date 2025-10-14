Türkiye's TÜGİAD expands into Uzbekistan with fresh regional office in Fergana

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 14. The Governor of Fergana Region, Khairullo Bozorov, met with Cemal Ersoy, Coordinator of TÜGİAD—the Association of Young Entrepreneurs of Türkiye in Turkic-Speaking Countries, to discuss the opening of a regional TÜGİAD office in Fergana Region, Trend reports.

The parties also discussed establishing mutually beneficial connections with local entrepreneurs, organizing online meetings, and exchanging experiences.

Moreover, a cornucopia of promising projects in the realms of water supply and sanitation, solar energy, and the textile industry were laid on the table, and the powers that be shook hands on practical measures for their rollout and the nurturing of bilateral cooperation.

Founded in 1986, TÜGİAD is a national non-governmental organization uniting active young entrepreneurs from across Türkiye. Its main objectives include enhancing the economic and social engagement of youth, fostering innovative ideas and an entrepreneurial environment, and expanding international cooperation.

Noteworthy, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Türkiye totaled $1.91 billion from January through August 2025, representing a 3.5 percent decline compared to $1.98 billion during the same period in 2024.

