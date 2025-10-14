Bosnia’s armed forces launch “Immediate Response 25” exercise (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The declared commands and units of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AF BiH) have been formed to participate in the exercise “Immediate Response 25”, Trend reports.

These include the exercise directorate, the Light Infantry Battalion Group (BGLP), the Military Police Platoon (vVP), and the EOD Platoon (EODv).

The exercise will take place at the main training ground of the AF BiH in the “Mika Bosnić” barracks in Manjača. Final preparations for the start of the “Immediate Response 25” exercise have now been completed. The exercise is scheduled to take place from October 13 to October 17, 2025.

By handing over operational authority of the declared commands and units of the AF BiH from the Commander of the Operational Command of the AF BiH, Major General Mirzet Lubenović, to the Exercise Director of “IR-25,” Brigadier General Dr. Jasmin Čajić, the “Immediate Response 25” exercise officially began.

The “Immediate Response 25” exercise, as one of the most significant training events under the main training plan for 2025, represents the annual assessment at the SEL-2 level for the Light Infantry Battalion Group, Military Police Platoon, and EOD Platoon.

In his address to the exercise participants, Exercise Director Brigadier General Dr. Jasmin Čajić emphasized the importance and significance of the exercise as a key step in preparing for the NATO re-evaluation (re-NEL 2) scheduled for October 2026.

He also highlighted that this exercise directly contributes to fulfilling the international obligations of the AF BiH and strengthens the country’s credibility within the global collective security system.

The start of the exercise was attended, in addition to Commander of the Operational Command of the AF BiH Major General Mirzet Lubenović and Exercise Director Brigadier General Dr. Jasmin Čajić, by Commander of the Corps of the AF BiH Major General Zdravko Rezo, Deputy Commander for Operations of the Operational Command Brigadier General Nebojša Bošnjak, Commander of the 4th Pbr Brigadier General Slaven Blavicki, Commander of brTP Brigadier Elvir Faljić, representatives of the NATO Headquarters in Sarajevo, as well as participants of the BGLP, vVP, and EODv and members of the exercise directorate.