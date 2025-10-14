Tajikistan and Qatar set to create powerful joint economic fund

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 14. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met with Ahmad bin Mohammed Al Said, Minister of State for Foreign Trade of Qatar, at the Dushanbe-Invest-2025 International Investment Forum and discussed the creation of a Joint Economic and Investment Fund and broader measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik President.

The leaders expressed satisfaction with the implementation of 42 cooperation documents covering trade, investment promotion, air travel, culture, healthcare, tourism, and other areas. Emphasis was placed on attracting grants and concessional loans from Qatari financial institutions for projects of regional significance, including in the energy sector.

The meeting also highlighted expanding transport cooperation, including the opening of air routes, and implementing lessons from Qatar’s experience in Islamic banking. Other issues of mutual interest were discussed during the exchange of views.