Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Türkiye Parliamentary meeting concludes with Islamabad Declaration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14.​ The 3rd Trilateral Meeting of the Speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye concluded with the adoption of the Islamabad Declaration, the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq noted that the meeting provided an excellent platform for discussing important issues among the three brotherly nations.

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova highlighted that the discussions addressed regional and global developments, as well as cooperation among the three countries.

She emphasized the strong, high-level relations between Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye based on mutual support, unity, and solidarity.

Gafarova recalled remarks by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a September meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in which he congratulated Pakistan on its victory over India and stressed that Azerbaijan values its brotherly ties with Pakistan above all, despite pressure from India.

The speaker also referred to the May Trilateral Summit in Lachin, where the countries' leaders elevated relations to a strategic partnership. Parliament Speaker noted that such close cooperation is rare globally and that the trilateral ties are genuinely strategic in nature.

The Azerbaijani speaker underlined the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation, making it an effective tool of diplomacy.

She highlighted joint discussions on defending territorial integrity, countering foreign threats, and addressing climate change and natural disasters. Azerbaijan’s support to Türkiye and Pakistan during recent crises, and its leadership in climate initiatives like COP29, were also mentioned.

Gafarova concluded that the Islamabad Declaration reflects the deep brotherly ties, outlines future cooperation opportunities, and represents shared regional and global perspectives.

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmuş, also stressed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in further strengthening ties among the three nations, calling the meeting successful and productive for future collaboration.

