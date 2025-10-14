Azerbaijan highlights general procurement procedures for design work in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14.​ As many as 1,500 general procurement procedures have been held for design and construction work to be carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh from 2020 to 2025, Chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control, Elnur Baghirov, said at the 30th Anniversary Caspian Construction Week, Trend reports.

Baghirov emphasized that in total, more than 260 procurement processes were carried out in eight months of this year, covering nine cities and about 90 villages and settlements.

"It's planned to adopt more than 1,000 reference standards to meet the requirements of the national technical regulations, which are planned to be adopted within the framework of the state program for 2022-2025," the official explained.

In addition, he noted that in 2024, 6.7 percent of the gross domestic product fell to the construction sector.

"From January through August of this year, the volume of the construction sector rose by four percent compared to the same period last year. This growth is a clear example of activity in the sector and a competitive economy," Baghirov added.

