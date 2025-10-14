Azerbaijan unleashes wave of new job opportunities in liberated regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14.​ Favorable conditions are being created for employment and entrepreneurial activity in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, and tens of thousands of new jobs are planned to be opened there, President of the Azerbaijan Confederation of Entrepreneurs Mammad Musayev said at the 30th Anniversary Caspian Construction Week, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan's Great Return Program to the liberated territories is already being practically implemented.

"Over the past two years alone, hundreds of infrastructure projects, including airports, highways, railways and energy centers, have been commissioned in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions.

The announcement of Karabakh as a green zone and projects related to the introduction of alternative and renewable energy sources further strengthen the belief that Azerbaijan will become an exporter of green energy.

The Baku Construction and Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh exhibitions are not just business platforms, but also symbols of joint solidarity, cooperation, and faith in the future for the restoration of Karabakh.

As the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, we are ready to support all efforts for the restoration of Karabakh, the development of entrepreneurship, and increasing the economic power of our country," Musayev added.

