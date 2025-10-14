KazMunayGas rolls Oot STRYDE system, shaving time off field operations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 14. Subsidiary of KazMunayGas, JSC Embamunaygaz, is implementing the innovative STRYDE wireless data acquisition system as part of its research and development activities at the Gran field in the Atyrau region, Trend reports.

The system consists of the world’s most compact and ultra-lightweight autonomous receivers, each weighing just 150 grams. These devices can withstand extreme temperatures and operate continuously for 28 days without recharging. Data retrieval, with high precision and quality, takes only four hours, significantly enhancing the speed of seismic data collection and processing.

A single specialist can carry and deploy up to 90 receivers, allowing for the rapid establishment of high-density observation networks. The system reduces the required personnel by 50 percent, increases productivity fourfold, cuts the weight of field equipment twenty times, reduces the number of field vehicles by 80 percent, and shortens fieldwork time by an average of 30 percent.

Advanced seismic data will enable new assessments of mature oil and gas fields and open up opportunities to extend their operational life. KazMunayGas views the Gran project as a practical example of the synergy between science and technology, providing a foundation for the further implementation of innovative solutions.

Meanwhile, the project is being carried out in cooperation with the Samgau Center for Scientific and Technological Initiatives under JSC Samruk-Kazyna, the Utebayev Atyrau University of Oil and Gas, and Samga Petroleum LLP - the official representative of the British STRYDE technology in Kazakhstan and Central Asia