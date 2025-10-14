Uzbekistan sees significant increase in building and construction output

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 14. In January-August 2025, the value of construction work on buildings and structures in Uzbekistan reached 129 trillion soums ($11.2 billion).

The data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee indicates that this sector accounted for 71.5 percent of the total volume of construction work and increased by 7.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

The monthly dynamics of construction work are as follows: