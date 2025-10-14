EIA raises forecast for Kazakhstan's oil production in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Kazakhstan’s oil production is projected to average 2.21 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2025, according to the latest forecast from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Trendreports.

The agency has slightly increased its estimate by 0.01 mb/d from last month’s outlook.

Output is expected to rise from 1.9 mb/d in 2024, reaching 2.16 mb/d in the first quarter of 2025 and 2.18 mb/d in the second. Production is forecast to climb to 2.21 mb/d in the third quarter and 2.27 mb/d in the final quarter of the year.

For 2026, the EIA maintained its forecast at 2.22 mb/d, with quarterly figures at 2.26 mb/d in the first quarter, 2.22 mb/d in the second, a slight dip to 2.17 mb/d in the third, and a rebound to 2.25 mb/d in the fourth.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan produced 67.4 million tons of oil in January-August 2025, up 13.4 percent from the same period in 2024. The country also plans to produce a total of 96.2 million tons of oil and gas condensate this year.