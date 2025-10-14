Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

EIA raises forecast for Kazakhstan's oil production in 2025

Economy Materials 14 October 2025 06:30 (UTC +04:00)
EIA raises forecast for Kazakhstan's oil production in 2025
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Follow Trend on

Maryana Ahmadova
Maryana Ahmadova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Kazakhstan’s oil production is projected to average 2.21 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2025, according to the latest forecast from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Trendreports.

The agency has slightly increased its estimate by 0.01 mb/d from last month’s outlook.

Output is expected to rise from 1.9 mb/d in 2024, reaching 2.16 mb/d in the first quarter of 2025 and 2.18 mb/d in the second. Production is forecast to climb to 2.21 mb/d in the third quarter and 2.27 mb/d in the final quarter of the year.

For 2026, the EIA maintained its forecast at 2.22 mb/d, with quarterly figures at 2.26 mb/d in the first quarter, 2.22 mb/d in the second, a slight dip to 2.17 mb/d in the third, and a rebound to 2.25 mb/d in the fourth.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan produced 67.4 million tons of oil in January-August 2025, up 13.4 percent from the same period in 2024. The country also plans to produce a total of 96.2 million tons of oil and gas condensate this year.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more