Kazakhstan’s transport network grows in sync with key industries
Photo: Kazakh Government
Kazakhstan’s transport sector is showing strong growth, with freight and passenger volumes rising across all major modes. Officials highlight that this expansion reflects the broader strength of key industries, including mining, oil and gas, agriculture, construction, and trade.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy