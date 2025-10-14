Kazakhstan's agriculture expands by 4.4%, surpassing forecasts

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 14. Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output increased by 4.4% in the first nine months of 2025, exceeding the planned target of 2.3%, Vice Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov said during a government meeting, Trend reports.

According to Sultanov, growth was driven by a 5.2% increase in crop production and a 3.4% rise in livestock output.

“The unprecedented state support provided this year has enabled farmers to fully adopt modern agricultural technologies, which in turn contributed to the sector’s growth despite last year’s high base,” Sultanov noted.

The Ministry of Agriculture emphasized that sustained government measures and technological modernization are helping to strengthen Kazakhstan’s agricultural productivity and ensure stable growth across key subsectors.