EBRD injects loan into North Macedonia’s green SME projects

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has launched a new green financing initiative in North Macedonia, providing 1.5 million euros to support small and medium-sized enterprises in adopting renewable energy and energy efficiency projects. This move aims to drive the country’s green economy transition and strengthen the competitiveness of local businesses.

