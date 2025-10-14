EBRD injects loan into North Macedonia’s green SME projects
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has launched a new green financing initiative in North Macedonia, providing 1.5 million euros to support small and medium-sized enterprises in adopting renewable energy and energy efficiency projects. This move aims to drive the country’s green economy transition and strengthen the competitiveness of local businesses.
